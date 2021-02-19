▶️ Brown, state health officials give update on COVID response, vaccinations

Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press availability Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Primary Care Association, and Virginia Garcia Memorial Health System.

She’s sure to discuss the state’s vaccination efforts, slowed this week by inclement weather in Oregon and across the country.

Deschutes County this week received a shipment of only 1,300 first-dose vaccines and appointments for those filled in hours.

The governor will also likely address efforts to return students to in-person instruction across the state.