by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you don’t have a meeting with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Friday afternoon, you probably didn’t win the state’s $1 million vaccination lottery prize.

Brown will announce the winner of the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign at 1:30 p.m. and the winner will be on hand to answer questions from the media.

You can watch it live here.

Additional winners of the state and county vaccination prizes will be announced in the coming weeks as winners are notified.