Brown seeks disaster relief for Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson counties

Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday asked for federal disaster relief for Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook counties following a devastating storm last month that damaged property and farms across the region.

Brown requested a disaster declaration for Hood River, Wasco and Morrow counties as well.

“Oregon has a proud history of a vibrant and diverse agrarian culture that provides economic stability and opportunities to our local communities,” Brown wrote in her request to the USDA. “Oregon’s farmers and ranchers are experiencing hardships stemming from the COVID-19 public health crisis, unpredictable wildfires, and, recently, a devastating storm.”

In addition to the disaster declaration, Brown asked for the USDA to work with state and local offices to expedite relief to help repair field roads, fencing and irrigation; authorize emergency haying and grazing acreage for livestock producers; emergency relief for livestock, honeybees and farm-raised fish programs and emergency farm loans to rebuild and recover losses.

A series of strong thunderstorms pounded North Central, Central and Eastern Oregon on May 30th. The storms saw golf ball-sied hail, heavy ran and winds between 70 and 100 mph.

In Central Oregon, the storms downed powerlines and causes significant damage from La Pine to Culver and Prineville.