Brown: Second special session in July or August

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she’ll call a second special legislative session this summer to fix a state budget wrecked by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis and wants to use coronavirus relief funds to help support the Black community and working people.

The Oregon Legislature wrapped up its first special session Friday after passing bills dealing with police accountability and the pandemic.

At a Saturday news conference, Brown said she would wait to call another special session to see if federal lawmakers approve assistance for local governments.

She said she may call lawmakers back to Salem in late July or early August.