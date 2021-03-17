Brown says all Oregonians will be eligible for COVID vaccine May 1st

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All Oregon residents will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning May 1.

That’s according to state health officials and Gov. Kate Brown.

“It is welcome news for all Oregonians that the Biden-Harris administration has secured the vaccine production agreements needed for everyone 16 and over in the United States to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1,” Brown said in a statement.

Health officials are still working out the details of when they will receive the extra doses.

“We look forward to partnering with the federal government to ensure that Oregon and our local health partners have the vaccine supplies and federal support necessary to implement this directive,” she said. “We are following up with the administration for more specifics about when vaccine shipments to states will increase, but in a briefing with governors earlier this week, it was clear the White House has worked hard to secure additional vaccine supplies for states in the coming weeks.”

Last week, following President Joe Biden’s pledge to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she would not change the state’s eligibility schedule until she was sure the state would receive enough vaccines.

Since then Oregon officials said they have received an order, from the United States Department of Health and Human Service, that directs vaccination sites to make the change with eligibility.

Speaking on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Think Out Loud podcast, Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said that the state will comply with the federal request.