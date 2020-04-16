Brown reacts to White House plan for reopening America’s economy

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday welcomed President Trump’s new guidance on reopening America, saying it was similar to what she introduced for Oregonians earlier this week.

“I am pleased to see the federal government’s guidance follows a data-driven, science-based approach, similar to Oregon’s framework,” she said in a statement. “I have asked the Oregon Health Authority and my Medical Advisory Panel to analyze the federal guidance and supplement Oregon’s framework as appropriate to make sure we are moving forward in the safest and quickest way possible.”

Trump’s plan calls for a three-phase approach that continues the restrictions of non-essential travel and requires strict social distancing and restricts gathering of 10 or more; phase two allows for gatherings of no more of 50 people and travel could resume. Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans with a focus on the identification and isolation of any new infections.

Earlier this week, Brown laid out her own guidelines for getting Oregon back to normal.

She didn’t disclose any concrete metrics to be met before reopening businesses or relaxing social distancing rules. Instead, she laid out general prerequisites:

Slow the growth Ensure adequate PPE for the state’s frontline workers so we know they are protected. Ramp up the capacity of testing in every region of the state. Establish a robust contact tracing system that can be used statewide. Establish an effective quarantine and isolation program for those who test positive.

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday announced six more deaths from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 64. The number of cases increased by 73 for more than 1,730 cases statewide.

“In Oregon, we flattened the curve of our outbreak because we issued aggressive social distancing measures early. And because of the sacrifices Oregonians have made, we are now in a position where we can begin planning to reopen again, following science and data,” Brown said.

“The White House guidance makes it clear: as we begin to see areas of Oregon that have declining cases of COVID-19, the best path to reopening is still a cautious one that proceeds carefully and incrementally. We are still in dire need of critical resources from the federal government, including sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) and increased testing capacity. We have current, large unfulfilled order requests with the federal government for both PPE and testing materials; these are vital components to reopening Oregon and remain necessary to prevent a resurgence of the disease.”