Brown orders OHA to ramp up statewide vaccination effort

Gov. Kate Brown wants to ramp up Oregon COVID vaccinations and has directed the OHA to help administer 12,000 a day by the end of the next two weeks.

In a statement late Monday, Brown said the state is not moving fast enough to get everyone vaccinated.

“Let me be clear: we must vaccinate Oregonians as quickly as possible,” she said. “Oregon families, schools, and businesses are counting on rapid vaccine distribution. We all are.”

Brown said by percentage of the population, Oregon is on par with other states in current vaccine distribution.

More than 51,000 Oregonians have so far received their first dose of the vaccine, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

“All states are grappling with the same logistical challenges, and while we are making steady progress, we must move even more quickly when every vaccination has the potential to save someone’s life,” she said.

The 12,000 vaccinations a day will put Oregon “back on track to deploy every vaccine we have in our hands each week,” she said.

To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Oregon daily COVID cases declined in December, but the virus has sickened 118,456 people and killed more than 1,500.

And last month was the state’s deadliest month, with at least 436 deaths in December.

OHA will work with health care providers, pharmacies, and local public health partners to streamline the distribution process to achieve that goal.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and I have directed OHA to partner as widely as possible to ensure we are using all available resources to ramp up Oregon’s vaccinations rapidly,” she said.