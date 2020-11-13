Brown orders 2-week “freeze” to reel in COVID spike; restaurants back to take-out only

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Hoping to reel in a massive spike in Oregon COVID cases, Gov. Kate Brown Friday announced a statewide two-week “freeze” that returns restaurants and bars to take-out only, closes gyms and sets a 25 person capacity for indoor church gatherings.

Additionally, the order closes indoor and outdoor recreational facilities and museums, limits grocery store capacity and limits get togethers to no more than six people from no more than two households.

The strict new measures go into effect on Wednesday and will run through Dec. 2nd.

Salons, barbershops, and schools that were already open are allowed to remain open under the same COVID regulations already in place.

”The dreaded winter surge is here,” Brown said in an afternoon press conference. “We’re about to face the roughest days of the pandemic.”

The Two-Week Freeze measures include:

Limiting social get-togethers (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.

Limiting faith based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.

Limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only.

Closing gyms and fitness organizations.

Closing indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts.

Closing outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.

Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.

Limiting retail stores and retail malls (indoor and outdoor) to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.

Closing venues (that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events).

Requiring all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.

Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities.

Earlier this week, Brown warned the spike would soon lead to overwhelmed hospitals and implored Oregonians to stay vigilant with wearing masks and limiting social interactions.



On Wednesday, nine Oregon counties with high COVID numbers were put on a two-week pause that limited restaurant capacity among other restrictions.

But Oregon reported a record 1,122 new COVID cases on Thursday, shattering the previous single-day case count record, forcing the governor to follow through on the renewed restrictions she warned of weeks ago.

On Friday, the state reported another 1,076 COVID cases and seven deaths.

Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, applauded the move.

“We know it’s hard, eight months into the pandemic, to limit where we go and how we interact with friends and family,” she said. “But these steps – combined with social distancing, hand washing, and face coverings when you must leave your home – are essential steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and bring it under control so we can bring normalcy back into our lives.”

This is a developing story.