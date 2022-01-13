Brown once again deploys National Guard to hospitals amid COVID surge

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Thursday, January 13th 2022

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is deploying Oregon National Guard members to help at hospitals that she says are under extreme pressure due to a COVID-19 omicron-fueled surge in hospitalizations.

KATU-TV reports Brown on Wednesday said 1,200 Guard members would be deployed to more than 50 hospitals across the state.

The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday their weekly report shows a record-smashing total of daily cases, surging hospitalizations, a sharp rise in deaths and a staggering percent positivity.

Health officials say there were 486 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations from Jan. 3 – Jan. 9, which is a 68% increase from the previous week.

In August last year, the governor deployed 1,500 National Guard members to help hospitals as the delta variant was taking hold. 

 

