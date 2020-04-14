Brown: No plans to release Oregon DOC inmates

By MATT McDONALD

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

The governors of Oregon, California and Washington have agreed to work together on the public response to the COVID-19 pandemic but they do not agree on everything.

All prison inmates in Oregon are staying put for now.

During an online press conference Tuesday morning, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she will not order the release of any inmates in the state prison system to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has directed the prison system in his state to release nearly 1,000 inmates who are either part of a vulnerable population or in prison for non-violent crimes.

In a similar fashion, a ruling from the Judicial Council of California ordered the prison system there to free misdemeanor and lower-level felony offenders – potentially totaling thousands of inmates.

Brown said instead of releasing inmates, she has asked the leaders of state agencies, including Colette Peters the Director of the Oregon Department of Corrections, to have a plan in place for dealing with safety precautions related to COVID-19.

“I have reviewed the plan with Director Peters, they are working hard to make sure that our adults in custody and the staff remain safe,” Brown said at the Tuesday morning press conference.

Last week, a federal lawsuit alleging civil rights violations was filed on behalf of a group of Oregon inmates against the Governor and Department of Corrections, alleging the state is not doing enough to protect inmates from contracting COVID-19.