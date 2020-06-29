Brown makes masks mandatory July 1; local officials applaud move

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Local officials on Monday applauded Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement that all Oregonians must wear face coverings in indoor public spaces beginning Wednesday.

Bend Mayor Sally Russel said, “the timing couldn’t be better.”

“We are seeing so many visitors to our city and region coming from all over the U.S. so it’s really important to have this in place right now in the city of Bend,” she said.

She said more locals wearing masks will send a signal to visitors that we all need to do our part in keeping everyone healthy and our businesses open.

The guidance from Gov. Kate Brown applies to businesses and the public visiting indoor public spaces.

“From the beginning of the reopening process, I have said that reopening comes with the risk of seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases beyond our health systems’ capacity to test, trace, and isolate them,” Brown said in a statement. “Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties. The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference.

“Modeling from the Oregon Health Authority shows that if we don’t take further action to reduce the spread of the disease, our hospitals could be overwhelmed by new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within weeks.”

Oregon reported 674 new cases of COVID between Friday and Monday; 204 people have died here.

Deschutes County currently has 29 active cases with 143 of the 172 reported cases considered “recovered.”