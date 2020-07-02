Brown launches statewide campaign; ‘A Mask is Just a Mask’

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday launched a statewide public awareness campaign with Portland-based ad agency Wieden+Kennedy to inform Oregonians about the importance of wearing face coverings when out in public.

Wieden+Kennedy provided their creative services at no cost to the state.

“Today, we find ourselves at a crossroads. The individual choices each of us makes will decide whether we reduce the spread of this virus and find a way to keep Oregon open, or whether we let our defenses down and allow the virus to take hold,” Brown said in a statement.

“We have a chance to protect ourselves and each other. If we follow the advice of doctors by wearing a face covering in public, physically distancing, and avoiding large gatherings, we can keep our friends and loved ones healthy and safe,” she said.

On Wednesday masks were required in any indoor public space in Oregon, an order handed down earlier this week by Brown.

The move has sparked controversy around the state with many seeing the mandate as a violation of their rights.

The new ad campaign—which will appear on social media, online video platforms, and outdoor media—was created to speak directly to Oregonians across the state about how our individual decisions can impact the COVID-19 health crisis in Oregon.

As of Wednesday, nearly 9,000 Oregonians had tested positive for COVID-19 and 208 people have died.