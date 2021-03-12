Brown issues executive order returning K-12 students back to the classroom

Gov. Kate Brown on Friday issued her executive order requiring all Oregon public schools to offer full in-person or hybrid in-person instruction by April 19th.

The governor last week announced her plan to get kids back into the classroom.

Elementary students are expected to return the week of March 29th and middle and high schoolers will return by April 19th.

The executive order doesn’t have an impact on local school districts where students have already returned to the classroom in various models.

“On March 12, 2020, I issued my executive order closing Oregon schools for what was then an extended spring break,” Brown said in a statement. “One year later, thanks to the hard work and smart choices of Oregonians to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, I am so pleased to see over 174,000 students back in the learning environment that serves them best: in-person instruction. While parents can keep their children in distance learning if they choose, this order will give every Oregon student the option to return to school this year.”

Local school districts, however, will keep an eye on changes expected next week to the Oregon Department of Education’s “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance.

Superintendents from all the region’s schools on Thursday sent a letter to Brown and ODE Director Colt Gill, urging them to make changes to the space-per-student restrictions in schools so they could bring back all students full time.