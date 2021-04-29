Brown extends state of emergency declaration until June 28th

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday extended her declaration of a state of emergency for COVID-19 until June 28, unless earlier rescinded or extended.

“I intend to fully reopen our economy by the end of June, and the day is approaching when my emergency orders can eventually be lifted,” she said in a statement. “How quickly we get there is up to each and every one of us doing our part. Over 1.7 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of vaccine, and over 1.2 million are fully vaccinated against this deadly disease.”

The state of emergency is the legal underpinning for the executive orders Brown has issued this year regarding COVID-19.

Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to stay in effect.

It also provides additional flexibility for the state and private parties responding to the challenges of the pandemic, from allowing restaurants to offer cocktails to go to allowing greater flexibility in who may administer vaccines.

Extending the state of emergency also helps ensure Oregon is able to fully utilize available federal COVID-19 relief and assistance, including assistance with vaccine distribution.

“We are in the middle of the fourth surge of COVID-19 in Oregon, driven by more contagious variants of the disease,” she said. “We must stop hospitalizations from spiking, so we can save lives, help our nurses and doctors weather this surge, and ensure no Oregonian is denied vital health care.”

The Governor reviews and reevaluates each of her emergency orders every 60 days, to determine whether those orders should be continued, modified, or rescinded. The findings of this review process are listed in the executive order.