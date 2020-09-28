Brown extends moratorium on residential evictions through 2020

Gov. Kate Brown on Monday issued a new moratorium preventing residential evictions through the end of the year as Oregonians continue to deal with hardships from COVID-19 and massive wildfire destruction.

“Every Oregonian deserves a warm, safe, dry place to call home,” Brown said in a statement. “Since the Legislature passed House Bill 4213, thousands of people have been displaced by massive and devastating wildfires, and the global pandemic continues to make it difficult for many Oregonians, including Oregon’s veterans and many families with children, to pay rent, through no fault of their own.

Governor Brown initially took in March and April through executive orders to keep Oregonians housed during the pandemic.

In the first special session of this year, the Legislature passed House Bill 4213, establishing a residential and commercial eviction moratorium through September 30, with a six-month repayment period.

The new executive order will help keep Oregonians in their homes until the Legislature can convene later this year to address housing issues.

“Keeping economically vulnerable Oregonians in their homes has been critical to the State’s COVID-19 response throughout this pandemic.,” she said. “Having a safe and stable home allows individuals to practice effective physical distancing, helps facilitate quarantine and isolation, and helps to prevent families and individuals from being displaced from their homes into more crowded multifamily or congregate living conditions, where the virus can spread more easily.”

She said it was even more critical that Oregonians not be removed from their homes as we enter cold and flu season.

The full text of Governor Brown’s executive order is available here.