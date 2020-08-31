Brown extends foreclosure protections for homeowners, businesses

Gov. Kate Brown on Monday issued an executive order extending foreclosure protections for Oregon homeowners and business owners until December 31.

Her order extends House Bill 4204’s current moratorium on foreclosures, as allowed by that legislation.

The deadline for extending the foreclosure moratorium had been set to expire today.

HB 4204 required the governor to announce an extension of the moratorium 30 days before the moratorium expired on September 30.

“Every Oregonian deserves a warm, dry, safe, affordable, and accessible place to call home,” Brown said in a statement. “That’s especially true during a pandemic, when physical distancing and limiting trips away from home are critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Extending the moratorium on foreclosures will ensure that more Oregonians do not lose their homes this year, and that businesses can continue to provide vital goods and services to our communities.”

While the order provides homeowners and business owners certainty through the end of the year, it is not a long-term solution, she said.

Brown said her office will work with landlords, lenders, and other stakeholders in the coming weeks to craft a solution for the Legislature to consider.

She also continues to have conversations with community leaders and stakeholders to look at options surrounding a moratorium for evictions for renters, which does not expire until September 30.

“I’d like to thank legislators for taking action with me this summer to help Oregon renters, as well as homeowners, and business owners,” Brown said. “As this crisis continues, I am confident that lawmakers will again take action to help Oregonians struggling to pay rent and mortgage payments. ”

The Legislature’s Emergency Board allocated $55 million for rent assistance through December, and $20 million for affordable housing operating support for OHCS partners.

In April, the Emergency Board also allocated $12 million in emergency funding for safe shelter and rental assistance.

Congress has also passed about $82 million in housing supports and other housing-related services for Oregonians, including funds for rental and utility assistance.