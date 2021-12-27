Brown extends deadline for Crook Co. District Attorney applicants

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that, in light of the holidays, she is extending the application deadline for the position of Crook County District Attorney, to fill a vacancy occasioned by her appointment of District Attorney Wade Whiting to the Jefferson/Crook County Circuit Court.

Brown intends to fill the District Attorney vacancy by appointment, as provided in Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and ORS 8.640.

The Governor’s Office welcomes applications from candidates with a diversity of backgrounds and experiences.

Applicants must submit a District Attorney Interest Form to the Governor’s Office.

Please note that the District Attorney Interest Form is not the same form that is used for judicial vacancies. The District Attorney Interest Form is available online at: http://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/Judicial-Appointments.aspx

Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov

Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Oregon law requires that, at the time of appointment, the appointee must be admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of Oregon (ORS 8.630 and ORS 8.640).

Questions regarding the appointment process should be directed to Gutridge or by calling (503) 378-6246.