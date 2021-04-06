Brown expands COVID vaccine eligibility to all Oregonians over 16

Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday all Oregonians over the age of 16 will be eligible for the COVID vaccine on April 19.

“We are locked in a race between vaccine distribution and the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants,” Brown said in a statement.”Today, Oregon will pass the threshold of 2 million vaccine doses administered. And yet, in communities across Oregon, COVID-19 is spreading at concerning rates. We must move as quickly as possible to get more shots in arms.”

The announcement comes right before President Biden is set to move the national deadline of May 1st for states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Later today, the Governor’s Office and the Oregon Health Authority will announce county risk level movements based on the continued spread of COVID-19 in Oregon communities.

It’s expected that Deschutes County will move from “moderate risk” to “high risk” following two weeks of spiking cases.