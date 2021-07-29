Brown directs agencies to align with CDC and require masks in school this fall

by Ted Taylor

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday directed state health and education agencies to align with new CDC guidelines and require masks for K-12 schools this fall.

She said the move is necessary if students are to return to school full-time and in-person.

“The science and data are clear: the delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious,” Brown said in a statement. “My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to be vaccinated, masks are an effective way to help keep our kids safe in the classroom, the learning environment we know serves them best.”

Brown asked the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education to create the new rule to require masks indoors.

On Tuesday the Oregon Health Authority issued a new recommendation that everyone wear masks in indoor public settings, following the CDCs lead.

Considering the new delta variant, the CDC also recommended masks for all teachers, students, and staff regardless of vaccination status.

Brown’s request and the new recommendations could force some school districts to reverse course on their mask policies this fall.

Earlier this summer – when COVID cases were at their lowest point in months – Redmond and Crook County schools announced they would not require masks when students returned in September.

But this week, Redmond School District Spokeswoman Sheila Miller told Central Oregon Daily News that Superintendent Charan Cline “will continue to monitor our local case counts and all of the recommendations from state and federal health authorities, but we will not make any immediate changes to our plan to recommend but not require masks in our schools this fall.”

Bend-La Pine Schools officials have said they were talking with local and state health officials and planned to make a decision on August 10th.

A large anti-mask contingent was expected to show up Thursday night to a school board leadership listening session, hoping to sway the district to decide against requiring masks.

If the ODE and OHA abide by the governor’s request, that decision will be made for them.

COVID cases across the state and locally have been increasing in recent weeks.

Deschutes County this week has already reported 90 new COVID cases – that’s more than were reported each week over the last month.

And on Tuesday, the state reported more than 1,000 new COVID cases, the highest single-day total since late April.

Brown encouraged all Oregonians to mask-up while in indoor public spaces and urged those who weren’t vaccinated yet to get the shot.

“We will continue working hard to vaccinate more people so we can finally beat this virus once and for all,” she said. “Vaccines remain the most effective and best way to protect ourselves and our families.”