Brown deploys Oregon National Guard to help state hospitals deal with COVID surge

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nearly 1,500 Oregon National Guard members will be deployed to hospitals across the state to help frontline workers deal with a surge of hospitalizations from the rapid spread of the delta variant.

The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 733 COVID hospitalizations around the state – by far the most ever reported since the onset of the pandemic.

Gov. Kate Brown announced the move on Friday, saying the initial deployment would happen on Aug. 20th.

The first wave will provide logistical support as material handlers and equipment runners, the governor said. They will also help with COVID testing and other hospital operation services.

The Oregon National Guard is prepared to provide logistical support for more than 20 hospitals across the state.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care,” Brown said. “When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 38 COVID patients; seven were in the ICU and five were on ventilators.

Hospital officials said earlier this week that it was operating at near capacity and staffing shortages were stretching thin a workforce already exhausted.

This is a developing story.