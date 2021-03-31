Brown declares drought in part of southern Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has declared a drought in southern Oregon’s Klamath County.

The declaration allows state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region.

Brown said Wednesday in a news release the Klamath Basin faces one of the most difficult water years in recent memory.

She says moving forward, long-term solutions must be sought to the underlying issue of too little water to go around in many other Oregon counties.

Brown says after last year’s wildfire season, officials are closely monitoring drought conditions in the Klamath Basin and statewide.