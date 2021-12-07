Brown appoints Wade Whiting to Circuit Court in Crook, Jefferson counties

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Governor Kate Brown announced Monday she will appoint Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting as a judge on the Circuit Court for the 22nd Judicial District, serving Jefferson and Crook Counties.

Whiting will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Michael McLane.

His appointment is effective immediately.



“Wade Whiting has broad and impressive experience as a lawyer in both Jefferson and Crook Counties, and is also deeply involved in his community through his volunteer activities,” Brown said. “I am looking forward to seeing him bring his energy and enthusiasm to his new role on the bench.”



Whiting, an Eagle Scout, graduated from high school in Camas, Washington and went to college at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where he majored in business.

After graduating from college, Whiting earned his law degree from the University of Kansas. He moved to Oregon with his family, and worked for a private firm in Madras for nearly three years, handling a wide variety of matters, including family, real estate, and business law issues, and also criminal defense.

In 2013, he joined the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office. Whiting subsequently was appointed to serve as District Attorney of neighboring Crook County in 2017.



Whiting lives with his family in Prineville, where he is deeply involved in his community.

He is the chair of the Crook County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council, serves as vice president of the Crook County Foundation, is a member of the Kiwanis Club, and volunteers as a coach for various youth sport leagues.

He is also active in the local bar association, including serving as Bar President from 2013-2016. In addition,

Whiting lent considerable time and energy helping to promote the recent passage of the Crook County criminal justice center bond measure.

