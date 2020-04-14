Brown announces framework for reopening Oregon

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

The state needs to see fewer and fewer cases of COVID-19, ensure frontline workers have adequate PPE and establish a robust contact testing program before it can even think of reopening for business, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday.

And, she said, it’s going to happen much slower than any Oregonian wants.

Brown outlined a basic framework for returning to our normal lives during a morning news conference, saying “the best path forward is a cautious one” that relies on facts and data.

“We have to be cautious or it will backfire,” she said. “If we move too quickly, we will see a spike in cases that could lead to an overwhelmed hospital system and unnecessary deaths.”

She didn’t disclose any concrete metrics to be met before reopening businesses or relaxing social distancing rules. Instead, she laid out general prerequisites:

Slow the growth Ensure adequate PPE for the state’s frontline workers so we know they are protected. Ramp up the capacity of testing in every region of the state. Establish a robust contact tracing that can be used statewide. Establish an effective quarantine and isolation program for those who test positive.

Currently, more than 1,500. Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 53 people have died. Nearly 30,000 people have tested negative for the disease.

“It will not be easy. It will take longer than we want,” she reiterated later in a tweet. “These are the prerequisites necessary for “when” we can reopen. Then there’s the “how” we reopen Oregon, and keep it open. I want to work collaboratively to do that, and we will look at specific sectors of the economy.”

The state has essentially been shut down for three weeks following Brown’s ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ order on March 23rd which closed non-essential businesses in the state and enacted stricter social distancing measures.

Brown’s announcement Tuesday comes a day after she and the governors of California and Washington announced they were implementing a “shared approach” for reopening their economies.

Each state would be working on their own plan, but the health officials in all three states were focusing on the guidelines similar to what Brown announced on Tuesday.

When asked if rural Oregonians might see looser social distancing measures sooner than other parts of the state, Brown said geography would be a consideration moving forward. But the state would still need to meet the prerequisites before easing any current restrictions.

Brown also balked at a question asking her to respond to President Trump’s claim Monday afternoon that he had “total authority” on when states reopened.

She said that everyone was in this together and that it was the individual states that had to make the tough decision to shutter their economies to stop the spread of COVID-19.