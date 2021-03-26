Brown advances COVID shot timeline by 2 weeks for next group

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she will accelerate the state’s vaccine eligibility timeline by two weeks for Oregonians over age 16 with underlying medical conditions, frontline workers and those living in multi-generational homes.

Those groups will now be eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5.

Those over age 45 with underlying conditions become eligible for the vaccine on Monday and are already eligible in 22 counties that have already inoculated most of their older population.

All Oregonians over the age of 16 will become eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.