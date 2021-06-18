Brown adds Oregon vacation prize packages as vaccination incentive

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced that the Portland Timbers and Thorns will be giving away an Oregon travel prize at three upcoming home games to encourage Oregonians to get vaccinated.

The travel prizes, being offered through Travel Oregon, are valued at up to $2,000 and include lodging, accommodations, dining, and activities for two at iconic Oregon travel destinations.

Example travel prizes include 3-night ski trips to Mt. Hood or Mt. Bachelor, kayaking on the Oregon Coast, a visit to Ashland for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and a wine tour of the Willamette Valley.

“Vaccines are the best tools we have to protect yourself and your families against COVID-19,” said Governor Brown. “And, vaccines are the key to returning to a sense of normal life––including cheering on our Timbers and Thorns, and visiting some of the amazing destinations in our beautiful state.”

Providence Park is operating at 80% capacity at upcoming home games with vaccine verification in place for fans 16 and above.

Additional prizes, including gift cards, will be distributed at upcoming vaccination events throughout Oregon.

And, all vaccinated Oregonians will be eligible for a chance to win the Take Your Shot, Oregon $1 million prize, $10,000 prizes in each county, and five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships.

“I hope all the young Thorns and Timbers fans out there get vaccinated for the chance to win one of Treasury’s College Savings Plan scholarships,” said State Treasurer Tobias Read. “This is a win-win: get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your friends, and family––and get the chance to fund your future through a scholarship that can be used for higher education and job training.”