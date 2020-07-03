Brothers arrested on murder charges after Madras shooting

Two Madras brothers were arrested on murder charges Thursday following the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to police.

Madras Police Sgt. Steve Webb said Madras Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Jefferson County Fire and Jefferson County EMS responded around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night to Willies Drive, South of ‘J’ Street on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders found the 18-year-old had been shot and killed, prompting an investigation by police and Tri-county Major Incident Team.

Webb said detectives learned two brothers had been involved in an altercation with the victim, who was known to them.

Both brothers believed to be involved in the shooting were located at 1015 SW Kenwood Drive, about a quarter-mile from the scene of the shooting, Webb said.

While conducting surveillance at the residence, detectives were able to contact the brothers, identified as 19-year-old Josiah Washington and 18-year-old Jakobi Washington, Webb said.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was used in serving a search warrant at the Washington residence.

The victim’s name is being withheld while the family is notified of his death.

Both brothers have been booked into the Jefferson County Jail for Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Homicide, second-degree Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Because two of these charges are Measure 11 crimes, both brothers are currently being held without bail and will appear in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Monday, Webb said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Steve Webb through Frontier Dispatch at 541-475-2201 or the Madras Police Department at 541-475-2424.