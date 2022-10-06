▶️ Brosterhous Road at railroad crossing closed until end of December

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Brosterhous Road in Bend, a road used by students traveling to and from Caldera High School, is closed at the railroad crossing for safety improvements for the next three months.

The roadway is narrow. It’s surrounded by neighborhoods and the school. Some students are forced to walk on the road on a daily basis.

“Under that bridge, there’s no bike lane and no sidewalk, so there needs to be something for people to get through there so they don’t need to go into traffic,” Bend City Councilwoman Melanie Kebler said.

“Especially with the school, there needs to be some additional safety,” neighbor Richard Birchfield said. “As is, it’s not really a safe passage.”

The city plans to construct a space for people to walk under the railroad bridge. Construction is set to begin on October 24 and be completed by the end of December.

