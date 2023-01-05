▶️ Brosterhous and Murphy gas station project approved; neighbors unhappy

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

After a lengthy battle and months of uncertainty, a development with a gas station and other amenities has been approved by Bend city planners at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Murphy Road.

“I know that most people around here didn’t want it to happen, so I’m kinda on board with what the rest of the community thinks,” neighbor Ana Blackburn said.

The project has seen strong opposition from the neighboring communities. A hearing was held in November, where residents were allowed to voice their concerns.

“I urge the city, please, do not prioritize energy investors over our local community,” one neighbor said at the hearing.

The gas station will be built on a flat plot of land on the corner of the intersection where it will be surrounded by four neighborhoods.

The project also includes a brew pub, food truck court and market. Many in the community seem to be in favor of those aspects.

“We want something that’s walkable. A coffee shop, a market, that would be amazing, but a gas station? Not so much,” neighbor Michael Anderson said.

“We want something the community can walk to. Where we can shop and enjoy time and go to food trucks. None of us feel that a gas station or drive thru is needed or wanted in our neighborhood,” another resident said.

The project was improved with conditions, most responding to main concerns voiced by the residents.

One major concern was light pollution flooding into the nearby neighborhoods. Developers must build with either full cut-off light fixtures or have a shielding method that deflects light away from the residential areas.

Another concern is that Brosterhous must remain a right-turn in, right-turn out road.

A date has not yet been scheduled for construction to begin, as the project must first make it through appeal processes.