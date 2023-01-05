Appeal coming after approval of Brosterhous-Murphy gas station in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Neighbors are planning to appeal a decision to approve a new gas station project in southeast Bend that city planners approved on Wednesday.

The development at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Murphy Road also includes a brew pub, food truck court and a market

But the gas station has the strongest opposition to the growing neighborhood

“We’re very, very hopeful that city council will not pawn this off as a land use issue and realize that this really is a citywide issue because there are a lot of other CC lots that need to be considered in regards to what the neighbors really want and align that with what the city says they value,” said Susi Gaylord, representative for sOutheast Bend Neighbors for Responsible Development.

