▶️ State board hears appeal to stop SE Bend gas station

The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals is hearing an appeal by Southeast Bend neighbors trying to stop a new gas station from being built.

The City of Bend has already approved the development at the corner of Brosterhous and Murphy roads. The gas station will be built on a flat plot of land where it will be surrounded by four neighborhoods.

Neighbors have been vocally opposed to the gas station.

The project also includes a brew pub, food truck court and market. Many in the community seem to be in favor of those aspects.

Based on prior cases, it’s unlikely the appeal will stop the development. But neighbors say the request is also meant to send a message.

“The most important thing that we really want to express is we would like to work with the Andretti family. We would like the Andretti family to realize that the families in this neighborhood do not want a gas station,” said Susie Gaylord with the Southeast Bend Neighbors for Responsible Development.