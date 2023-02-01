▶️Neighbors appealing Bend gas station can’t give input at city council meeting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Neighbors who have filed an appeal to the development of a new gas station in Bend are being told they are not allowed to give input on the appeal process during Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting.

The dispute is over a planned project that would place a gas station, brew pub, food truck court and market at the corner of Brosterhous and Murphy roads. City planners approved the project earlier this month.

According to Bend development code, when the council decides on whether to review an appeal, that decision is made without any written or oral testimony — which is the case here.

RELATED: Brosterhous and Murphy gas station project approved; neighbors unhappy

RELATED: Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development

Neighbors have been vocal in their opposition to the project and they find this new wrinkle disappointing.

“This affects everybody in the city. We want walkability. We want bikeability. We want you to stand up, city councilors, for what you say you value. And this is your opportunity,” said Susan Gaylord with the Southeast Bend Neighbors for Responsible Development.

Wednesday’s agenda indicates that the council will motion to reject the appeal review, meaning it will be pushed to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.