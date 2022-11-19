▶️ Neighbors pack Murphy Road gas station hearing, overwhelmingly against it

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Some 80 people packed a hearing at Bend City Hall over a proposed gas station and other businesses at the corner of Murphy Road and Brosterhous Road. The project has brought much opposition from neighbors.

The project, which includes a brew pub, food truck court and a market, would be built along a residential neighborhood.

“I urge the city, please don’t prioritize energy investors over our local community,” concerned neighbor Michelle Dickinson said.

Including those who attended via Zoom, about 100 people planned to air their grievances.

“Gas stations still pose a significant health risk, especially when there is exposure. It can result in lung, kidney, and brain damage,” neighbor and public health professional, Lana Childs said.

What if the gas pumps weren’t part of it? Some folks said they like some of the other options coming in.

“We want something the community can walk to, where we can shop and enjoy time and go to food trucks,” neighborhood resident, Susan Gaylord said. “None of us feel that a gas station or drive-thru restaurant is needed or wanted in our neighborhood.”

“I like my beer. A brewery’s nice. A coffee shop is great. An ice cream store for the kids and those kinds of things. I like that. But it needs to be balanced with the desires of the community,” neighbor Steve Gibb added.

A lone supporter said she was for the project.

“I think it’s really important to bring some commercial activities to the east side,” neighbor Eileen Katz said. “And I don’t have an objection to the gas station which I think is a big objection from all the signs that I’m seeing, because I think that there aren’t really any gas stations close enough to that area.”

Katz was met with jeers after her comment.

What’s next is the first open record period. That means anyone can submit any kind of information or evidence related to the project to strengthen their argument, either for or against. That ends Nov. 30.