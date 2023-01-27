Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city.

City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby.

“The City Council has vowed to look at all planning and go by that climate action plan in terms of making decisions. And we don’t feel that has been looked at and we want a chance for the city, the city councilors who people voted in to look at this proposed build and hopefully overturn this application,” said neighbor Susan Gaylord.

The gas station will be built on a flat plot of land on the corner of the intersection where it will be surrounded by four neighborhoods. The project also includes a brew pub, food truck court and market.

The city says the appeal will be put on the agenda for councilors to review at the next council meeting. The city will either decide to hear the appeal or send it up to the state to review.