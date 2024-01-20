▶️ Fundraiser launched for teens critically injured in Bend crash

A fundraiser has been created for the family of two teens who were critically injured in a crash on Century Drive west of Bend earlier this month.

According to the verified GoFundMe, Brooks and Lauren Bramscher were left with traumatic brain injuries after their SUV collided with a shuttle bus on Jan. 6.

The organizer of the GoFundMe says the best treatment options are out of state, so there are both travel and medical expenses — not all of which will be covered by insurance. The parents, who have two other children who were not hurt — need to travel back-and-f0rth and may even have to relocate.

An update posted Friday said that it is going to be hard work to get insurance to cover the level of care that Lauren may need.

The GoFundMe raised more than $85,000 as of Friday afternoon — a little more than a day after it launched.

Brooks attends Portland State University for music performance — jazz, specifically. Lauren was in the process of applying to college as an Art and Psychology major.

