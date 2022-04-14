Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged in this week’s Brooklyn subway attack has been ordered held without bail, with prosecutors saying he terrified the “entire city.”

Frank James appeared in federal court Thursday, a day after his arrest in an attack that left 10 people shot.

Authorities say the 62-year-old unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets.

His lawyer is cautioning against a “rush to judgment.” She asked for him to receive “psychiatric attention” in jail.

He’s charged with a federal terrorism offense that applies to attacks on mass transit systems.

Authorities say there’s currently no evidence linking him to terror organizations and are still trying to derive a motive.