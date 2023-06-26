Gov. Kotek: Oregon to receive $689 million for broadband infrastructure

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Gov. Tina Kotek announced Monday that Oregon will receive $688.9 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to imrpove access to affordable, high-speed internet in underserved communities.

According to the governor’s office, the money will be allocated to deploy President Biden’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Gov. Kotek said the bill is aimed to “remedy the digital divide” for communities across the state.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Oregon senate bill to ban TikTok on government devices passes unanimously

RELATED: Oregon legislature approves expansion of self-serve gas statewide