Missing child alert: 15-year-old Redmond girl last seen Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.

Briseis Nelson was reported missing by her mother Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., according to Redmond Police. She was last seen Sunday night at 11:00 p.m.

Briseis is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She is white, has black hair, brown eyes and has a nose piercing.

Police say it’s unknown what she was wearing when she left.

Redmond Police say there is a concern Briseis might harm herself, based on information found by her mother. She also has a medical condition and needs medications, which she did not take with her.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Redmond Police immediately through Deschutes County Dispatch, 541-693-6911.

