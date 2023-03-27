Brian Cook selected as new Ridgeview High School principal

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Brian Cook has been selected as the new principal of Ridgeview High School, the Redmond School District announced Monday.

Cook served previously as a high school administrator in the Bend-La Pine and Jefferson County School Districts for 16 years, according to the district’s Public Information Officer Holly Brown.

He comes back to Central Oregon from Deer Valley School District in Arizona and will officially start on July 1, 2023. He boasts a combined 36 years in education.

All candidates were put through formal interviews with 14 staff members, performance tasks, community feedback, and a final interview with district assistant superintendents and Superintendent Charan Cline.

“He has a proven track record of success and our hiring committee found that Brian connects well with people,” said Dr. Cline. “We believe that he will bring long-term success and stability to Ridgeview.”

Crook steps into the role following Tony Vicknair, who is serving as interim principal for the 2022-23 school year.