Chiloquin man caught & arrested after active-shooter incident prompts lockdowns

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office say Brian Adam Mason, a Chiloquin resident, shot out a vehicle window and walked through town firing at cars and pointing a rifle at people Thursday afternoon, prompting school lockdowns, roadblocks and a shelter in place notice until the man was found and arrested on attempted murder and other charges.

Sheriff Chris Kaber said, shortly after 2pm this afternoon, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report from a woman that a man had walked into her house with a rifle.

At 4:18pm, a report was received that a vehicle window had just been shot out by a man matching the description of the earlier incident.

Within minutes more calls were received through 911 of a man walking through Chiloquin occasionally firing at vehicles and buildings and pointing a rifle at people, deputies said.

As additional law enforcement resources responded, Chiloquin area schools were placed on lockdown and an emergency alert was sent out for the Chiloquin area east of US Highway 97 advising everyone to shelter in place and roadways into downtown Chiloquin were blocked off.

A caller reported that the armed man had entered the Community Center and then was seen shortly afterwards behind the building still in possession of a rifle.

The man was challenged by Sheriff’s Office deputies who were attempting to close the distance to his last known location.

After dropping the rifle, he ran into thick brush by the Williamson River and was then observed swimming across to a residential area.

The suspect, Brian Mason, was located inside of a residence after being tracked by his wet footprints.

He was taken into custody and he had already changed into dry clothing. Wet clothing evidence was located inside of the house.

After police made a positive identification was made he was transported and lodged at the Klamath County Detention Center.

All “shelter in place” restrictions were lifted at 5:42pm.

One victim received small glass cuts as a result of the vehicle window being shot out. No other injuries were reported, but several more victims are being interviewed..

Mason faces two charges of attempted murder, four counts of menacing, unlawful use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, first degree burglary, first degree theft, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Assisting in the Sheriff’s Office in the incident were members of the Oregon State Police, the Klamath Falls Police Department, and the Klamath Tribal Public Safety Office.