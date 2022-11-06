Brewing for a cause

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Voting over the weekend, not only in the general election, but also for the people’s choice award in a pro-am brewing competition.

Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization, or COHO, invited the public to taste the results of their comp on Saturday at Boneyard Pub in Bend.

The group put out a call earlier this year for amateur brewers to submit beers that were then judged by professionals.

Ten lucky home brewers got the opportunity to brew with pros from around Central Oregon on their commercial brewing systems.

“They had a lot of fun, you know, some of them wanted to try something different, something that they’re not used to doing, some wanted to do a different take on something they usually do so it’s a great interaction between home brewer and pro brewer,” said COHO member Quentin Hodgson.

The winner, by one vote, brewed by Chris Harper and Mecca Grade was a Berliner Weisse.

Chris’ charity of choice was The Humane Society of Central Oregon.