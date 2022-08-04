Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Louisville police officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid with civil rights violations.

Federal charges against former officers Joshua Jaynes and Brett Hankison and current officers Kelly Goodlett and Sgt. Kyle Meany were announced by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday.

Garland says federal officials “share but cannot fully imagine the grief” felt by Taylor’s family. He said “Breonna Taylor should be alive today.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while executing the search warrant.