Breaking ground on the new Redmond Library

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Saturday was a big day for the Redmond community as over 300 people gathered to celebrate breaking ground on their new public library.

After six years of planning and preparation, construction begins on the 40,000 square foot building. It will be open by fall of 2024.

The previous building on the site, the Jessie Hill School, was torn down for the project. To honor it, the attendees of Saturday’s event were able to take a brick from the old school building.

RELATED: Temporary Redmond Library is open and waiting for you

RELATED: Redmond Library groundbreaking Saturday

Once completed, the library will house meeting spaces, DIY spaces, a children’s area, teen’s area, and more.

“The Deschutes Public Library is thrilled and fortunate to be able to create a new and dynamic place for discovery, enrichment and community connection,” said Redmond Library Supervisor Sonia Brendi.

After speeches from the library director, supervisor, and board member representative, shovels hit the ground!