Brazil tops 1 million cases as coronavirus spreads inland

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government has confirmed that the country has risen above 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

That is second only to the United States.

The country’s health ministry said Friday that the total now stands at 1.032.913 cases, up more than 50,000 from a day earlier.

The ministry says the sharp increase is due to corrections from previous days.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro still downplays the risks of the virus after nearly 50,000 fatalities in three months.

He says the impact of social isolation on Brazil’s economy can be more deadly.