Bolsonaro supporters call on Brazilian military to keep him in power

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Some of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters are asking the military to help keep him in office despite his election loss to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of people who back the far-right president gathered Wednesday outside the country’s military headquarters a day after Bolsonaro stopped short of conceding the election but authorized his chief of staff to begin the transition process.

The demonstrations come as truckers who support Bolsonaro erected hundreds of roadblocks across the country to protest Bolsonaro’s loss.