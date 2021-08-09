Brantley Gilbert kicks off return of live concerts at Les Schwab Amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Les Schwab Amphitheater was alive with the sound of Brantley Gilbert on Sunday as the venue welcomed crowds to its first concert in eighteen months.

Folks got a chance to see the big stage and seating updates, and enjoy some food and drinks from vendors while they enjoyed the show.

Concert-goers and event staff alike were thrilled to return.

“I love it, it’s amazing,” said Shannon Jackson, an Ambassador Usher. “I’ve been working here about six years because I love it so much, and I get to see friends I haven’t seen forever. So it’s awesome.”

Concert-goer Adrien Vizik said, “It’s great, it’s great.”

“We are going to three concerts this summer, it’s small, it’s never too crowded, and it’s about ten minutes from where we live so, it’s great. We love it here.”

“Just really excited to have music back here in the Old Mill District on the banks of the Deschutes, and just seeing how excited and happy everybody is,” said Beau Eastes, the amphitheater and Old Mill District’s Marketing Director.

The venue’s busy schedule continues this week with Rebelution playing Thursday, August 12th.

Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles play on Friday, August 13th and Dierks Bentley on Sunday, August 15th.