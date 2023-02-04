Redmond man gets nearly 19 years in prison in deadly 2020 DUII crash

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man convicted of manslaughter, assault and DUII in a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured two other people has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison.

Brandon Tylor Kern, 31, was found guilty Monday on first- and second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and DUII.

Judge Daina Vitolins sentenced him Friday to 225 months — or 18 years, 9 months — in prison.

Jefferson County District Attorney Steven Leriche said “this sentence is pursuant to Measure 11, so the sentence cannot be reduced by parole or other early release programs.”

Leriche said Kern apologized for his actions.

Kern was accused of manslaughter in the death of Alisa Miller, 19, in the Nov. 6, 2020 crash.

The Madras Pioneer reports Kern was headed northbound on Highway 97 while Saunders was driving southbound with Miller as her passenger when the crash occurred between Madras and Terrebonne.

Kern’s defense team reportedly admitted that Kern had been drinking, but said he was not at fault for the crash.

Saunders was left permanently disabled, the Pioneer reported. Henkemeyer, who was a passenger in Kern’s vehicle, was left with a serious head laceration.

Central Oregon Daily News interviewed Saunders about a month after the crash. You can watch that interview below.