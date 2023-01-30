Redmond man guilty of manslaughter in 2020 DUII crash

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Jefferson County jury was unanimous in convicting a Redmond man of manslaughter, assault and DUII in a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured two other people.

Court records indicate Brandon Tylor Kern, 31, was found guilty on first- and second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and DUII.

Kern was accused of manslaughter in the death of Alisa Miller, 19, in the Nov. 6, 2020 crash.

Noelle Saunders and Shawna Henkemeyer were injured in the crash, leading to the assault charges.

The Madras Pioneer reports Kern was headed northbound on Highway 97 while Saunders was driving southbound with Miller as her passenger when the crash occurred between Madras and Terrebonne.

Kern’s defense team reportedly admitted that Kern had been drinking, but was not at fault for the crash.

Saunders was left permanently disabled, the Pioneer reported. Henkemeyer, who was a passenger in Kern’s vehicle, was left with a serious head laceration.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

