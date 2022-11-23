Former Bend coach appears in Washington court after child molestation charge

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A former coach at the Bend Endurance Academy had his first court appearance Wednesday in Washington state after being charged with third degree child molestation.

Brady Wayne Kendrick, 37, was arrested in Bend last week after a teenage girl from Bend came forward with claims after a trip to Leavenworth, Wash in June.

Chelan County Superior Court Judge Robert Jordon set Kendrick’s bail at $100,000 Wednesday. Kendrick’s wife and family traveled to Chelan court to post his bond, according to his defense attorney.

Charging documents say the crime for the Class C felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Kendrick is ordered to remain in Oregon unless attending a hearing in the case in Washington. Kendrick is also ordered not to participate in the coaching of minor children.

The judge did not allow the proceedings to be recorded.

A police report from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said the girl in the Leavenworth case claimed that Kendrick touched her. The documents say Kendrick later asked the girl not to say anything.

At least two other girls have since come forward reporting being touched in an uncomfortable manner as teenagers by Kendrick, the documents say. No charges have been filed related to these claims.

Several boys also made statements to police with concerns about Kendrick’s behavior toward teenage girls.

Central Oregon Daily News received this information from police records. We are not sharing these because they could potentially identify the victim.

The Bend Endurance Academy released a statement last week saying it contacted law enforcement as soon as it learned of the allegations. It also put initially Kendrick on leave and says he is no longer employed there.

The police documents say Kendrick had been a coach with Bend Endurance Academy “for several years.” The group defines itself as a “non-profit organization based in Central Oregon with a mission to promote healthy living through active, outdoor experiences.”