BPRD youth lacrosse and softball leagues looking for coaches

The Bend Park and Recreation District is looking for volunteer coaches for its upcoming youth lacrosse and softball seasons.

Volunteer coaches are an essential part of the programs, providing support with program logistics, coaching and mentoring youth. Volunteers must enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players.

Lacrosse leagues

For the 16th season of lacrosse, there are more than 370 kids registered on 28 teams. Program participants are boys and girls in first through eighth grade.

The youth lacrosse season runs April 12 to June 4. Teams practice and play games twice weekly in the afternoons/evening during the 9-week season. Coaches volunteer approximately five hours per week.

Twelve teams currently need a coach, including coed, boys’ and girls’ teams at all age levels.

For more information contact Rich Ekman, lacrosse program coordinator, at 541-706-6126, rich@bendparksandrec.org.

Softball leagues

The girls’ softball leagues include participants from 6 – 14 years old. The season runs April 5 to May 27.

Teams practice and play games twice weekly in the afternoons/evening during the 7-week season. Coaches volunteer approximately four to five hours per week. Three teams are seeking a volunteer coach for the upcoming season.

For more information contact Greg Brady, softball program coordinator, at 541-706-6124 or greg@bendparksandrec.org.

Volunteering

Volunteer coaches receive orientation/training and on-going support is provided. All coaches must complete a volunteer application and criminal history background check, as well as online concussion awareness training. An online volunteer application is available at www.bendparksandrec.org.

In addition, volunteer coaches must attend a pre-season volunteer orientation/training.