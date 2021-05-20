BPRD updates mask-wearing rules following new OHA guidance

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Park and Recreation District has updated its mask-wearing rules in light of updated guidance from the state and CDC.

The following changes take effect Friday, May 21:

Outdoor activities: Face coverings will not be required for outdoor activities including BPRD youth and adult sports programs, outdoor swimming and roller skating, and when in parks and on trails.

Indoor activities: Face coverings will no longer be required indoors if fully vaccinated and verified by BPRD staff at recreation facilities.

Exceptions: All indoor youth activities still require masks and are unchanged. Large outdoor gatherings or events reserving space on park district property may require masks.

Parks and Trails

For parks and trails, face coverings are no longer required; however, OHA strongly recommends that individuals who are unvaccinated or who are at higher risk for COVID-19 continue to wear a face covering when at outdoor crowded areas and at outdoor large gatherings of individuals and maintain physical distancing.

Additionally, BPRD will not require face coverings in outdoor sports and programs.

The district continues to advise participants, coaches, officials and spectators to maintain distance and skip handshakes and high fives.

Recreation Facilities

Per OHA guidance, face coverings may no longer be required indoors for individuals who are fully vaccinated if verified by staff.

Therefore, vaccinated individuals may choose to verify their vaccination status upon entry at Larkspur Community Center to proceed with activities without masks.

If a patron is unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination, they must wear a mask while indoors.

“For convenience, we will provide a one-time vaccine verification process to patrons with household accounts,” said Sue Glenn, recreation services manager. “We ask patrons to bring a vaccination card (a copy or digital photo) to the next visit to one of our facilities and front desk staff will verify for future visits.”

Current activities at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and The Pavilion occur outdoors.

Masks are not required while outdoors.

Patrons will be given an opportunity to show vaccination verification if they wish to remove masks while using indoor amenities including restrooms, changing rooms, front desk services and more.

“We ask everyone to come into a lobby wearing a mask and allow a little extra time for the verification process as we do our best to maintain a safe environment,” added Glenn.

The Deschutes County move from high-risk (red) level to low-risk (green) level, also brings other changes to recreation facilities.

Capacity at all facilities will be increased beginning Friday. Advanced registration is still strongly recommended to assure a space as capacity is still limited in some activities. Drop-ins will be accepted if space permits.

Oregon Health Authority guidance continues to require that senior centers remain closed in all risk levels.

“We understand the important social and wellness function that the senior center serves for older adults and we are hopeful that when the state reaches the 70% goal for first-dose vaccinated adults, the guidance will change,” said Glenn.

The Bend Senior Center plans to return to the comprehensive activities offered prior to the pandemic when state guidance allows.

For schedules and information, visit bendparksandrec.org.